Fashion designer Bang Pineda returns to the runway, unveils new collection

After a hiatus from the fashion scene, esteemed designer Bang Pineda announces his comeback with a dazzling fashion show on 5 June at the One Ayala Tower. His last acclaimed fashion presentation was in November 2019.

Following his triumphant past endeavors, Pineda unveils his newest creation, a stunning 50-piece collection that promises to captivate audiences and redefine contemporary fashion. With a fusion of streetwear aesthetics and refined elegance, Pineda’s latest designs reflect his unparalleled creativity and visionary approach to style.

When asked about the decision to return to the runway after such a significant hiatus, he said, “I think it’s time to return to the runway. My last show was pre-pandemic, in November 2019, and it’s been that long. I always wanted to do a fashion show, but I felt it wasn’t the right time. I couldn’t find inspiration; I wasn’t feeling it until late last year. I was in Paris, and you all know how I love the city. That’s what gave me the inspiration again to create the new collection.”

Describing his current state of mind, Pineda expressed, “My state of Bang is calm, focused and optimistic.”

The inspiration behind his latest collection draws from Pineda’s personal passions and experiences. “My inspiration for the new collection is my current state of mind — my love for tennis, the beach and, of course, Paris,” he revealed.

True to his signature style, Pineda’s collection seamlessly blends elements of sport, leisure and sophistication, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary fashion.

Guests can anticipate an unforgettable showcase as Bang Pineda presents his latest collection, characterized by innovative designs, meticulous craftsmanship, and a distinct blend of influences. With an array of garments ranging from structured streetwear to effortlessly chic ensembles, Pineda’s runway revival promises to inspire and delight fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

With a distinguished career spanning years of success and recognition, Pineda continues to push boundaries and redefine the fashion landscape with his iconic creations. From high-profile collaborations to prestigious runway shows, Pineda remains a trailblazing force in the world of fashion.