Doncic: Show me the money

NEW JERSEY — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is in line for the richest contract in National Basketball Association (NBA) history after earning his fifth straight All-NBA selection.

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, Doncic is now eligible to sign a supermax extension in the 2025 offseason for five years worth a staggering $346.3 million (P20.2 billion).

Doncic’s potential next contract would start at $59.7 million for the 2026-27 season and end at $78.8 million when he is 32 years old.

The current largest contract in NBA history belongs to Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who signed a five-year, $300 million extension in July of 2023.

Doncic and Brown could meet in this year’s NBA Finals if the Mavericks and Celtics prevail over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers in their respective best-of-seven conference finals series.

The Celtics are the odds-on favorites to become the next NBA champion at -195 on FanDuel sportsbook, which built its popularity as a daily fantasy sports provider, according to Il Betting. The Mavericks have the second-best odds at +370.

Doncic’s historic season is the driving force behind the Mavericks’ resurgence after missing the playoffs last year. The Slovenian superstar who mesmerized Filipino fans in last year’s FIBA World Cup led the NBA in scoring this season with 33.9 points per game.

He became the first player in NBA history to average at least 33.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Doncic is also the youngest player to become the scoring champion since Kevin Durant in 2011-12. He also surpassed Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki (4) for most All-NBA First Team selections in franchise history.

Doncic finished third in the voting behind unanimous first-team picks three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Rounding up the All-NBA First Team are Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

Meanwhile, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson earned his first All-NBA Team nod leading the Second Team with the most votes. Joining Brunson are Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

Lakers’ 39-year-old superstar LeBron James led the All-NBA Third team with Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.