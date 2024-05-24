Dolce & Gabbana Casa in Manila

The grand unveiling of Dolce & Gabbana Casa took place at the Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk together with the opening of Opulence Design Concept’s Pop-Up Store set to grace the location for two months.

Inspired by their love for “fatto a mano” or handcrafted excellence, Dolce & Gabbana Casa offers a vibrant fusion of colors, motifs, and designs intrinsic to Italian culture. Each piece encapsulates the spirit of individuality and self-expression, transforming every living space into a vibrant sanctuary of style.

With Dolce & Gabbana Casa’s wide array of dinnerware, bathroom textile pieces, and living accessories, Opulence Design Concept invites Filipinos to embrace a lifestyle where luxury meets artistry, and dreams become a vivid reality.

The Dolce & Gabbana Casa collection is now available at the Opulence Design Concept Pop-Up Store in Greenbelt 5, Makati City, ongoing until mid-July 2024.