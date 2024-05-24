Dolce & Gabbana Casa in Manila
Italian craftsmanship takes centerstage in Manila as Opulence Design Concept brings in the Dolce & Gabbana Casa collection.
“Dolce & Gabbana has always been known for opulent and glamorous designs, impeccable taste and attention to details. It’s their values for craftmanship and love for anything handcrafted. And as they venture into the homeware, Dolce & Gabbana Casa offers wide range of luxurious items whether it’s beautifully-adorned trays or the most fragrant candles,” Jinky Sy, Opulence Design Concept owner, said.
Opulence Design Concept is a luxury brand house that carries an exceptional array of European homeware brands: Fornasetti, Versace Home, Misuraemme, Dolce & Gabbana Casa, Stosa Cucine, Versace by Rosenthal, Swarovski by Rosenthal, Sambonet, Thomas and Vimar.
The grand unveiling of Dolce & Gabbana Casa took place at the Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk together with the opening of Opulence Design Concept’s Pop-Up Store set to grace the location for two months.
Inspired by their love for “fatto a mano” or handcrafted excellence, Dolce & Gabbana Casa offers a vibrant fusion of colors, motifs, and designs intrinsic to Italian culture. Each piece encapsulates the spirit of individuality and self-expression, transforming every living space into a vibrant sanctuary of style.
With Dolce & Gabbana Casa’s wide array of dinnerware, bathroom textile pieces, and living accessories, Opulence Design Concept invites Filipinos to embrace a lifestyle where luxury meets artistry, and dreams become a vivid reality.
The Dolce & Gabbana Casa collection is now available at the Opulence Design Concept Pop-Up Store in Greenbelt 5, Makati City, ongoing until mid-July 2024.