‘Corruption-free’ Palaro 2024 assured

Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros on Friday has stressed that the staging of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in the province will not be marred with corruption amid allegations that there were so-called “kickbacks” done during the preparation for the sporting meet.

Hontiveros disclosed that the local government of Cebu City has to also rent portalets, portobaths and other items which will be used in the Palarong Pambansa.

“Not all the classrooms have a CR in every room. Some of the classrooms are located inside old buildings. The CRs are found outside at both ends of the building,” Hontiveros said in Cebuano.

Based on data, the local government has allocated P18 million to rent 478 portalets and portabaths to be stationed in 20 schools that will serve as billeting quarters for visiting delegates.

Earlier, acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia directed the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to suspend all Palarong Pambansa-related procurements for three days to review if there are procurements that are not needed.

Hontiveros, meantime, revealed that if the city government buys a new portalet or portobath, it will have to shell out P75,000 to P90,000 each unit — excluding additional expenses like storage and maintenance.

The local government of Cebu City allocated P405 million for the hosting of the annual multi-sport event involving student-athletes from 17 regions of the country with P200 million from the general funds and P205 million from the supplemental budget.

Previously, a Cebuano vlogger alleged that some city councilors would benefit from the purchase of these “overpriced” items as the vlogger disclosed that the city government allegedly allotted P21 million to rent portalets and portabaths and additional P11 million for tumblers.

A separate budget was seen for bed rolls and blankets.

However, Hontiveros clarified that the P11 million for tumblers includes purchase of hygiene kits and T-shirts to be distributed to the 12,000 delegations.

Cebu City hosted the Palaro in 1954 and 1994.

Meanwhile, the provincial government — along with Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City — expressed full support for the Cebu City government.

“If we are able to work together and collaborate together — this is not just a sports activity — this will be an economic activity which will benefit our constituents, whether they are from the city, the province or the highly urbanized cities,” Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said.