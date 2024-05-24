Changing the world one book at a time

A book is a gift that keeps on giving as reading is an opportunity, an extraordinary experience that lasts a lifetime.

“It’s not just about the knowledge given. It is so much beyond that. I know you understand the power of the written word, how much it really opens up the mind with not just creativity and inspiration but even passion. You start to be interested in a subject matter. People start to gain confidence when they are fluent in a subject matter. They start to speak louder; they start to ask questions. That transforms the life of a child. That’s how powerful a book can be,” Jacqueline Ng, Big Bad Wolf co-founder, said.

Big Bad Wolf, the world’s largest book sale, continues to “change the world one book at a time” as it sets off on another nationwide Philippine tour. With the mission to attract a new one million readers, BBW will kick off at Parqal, Aseana City from 24 May to 2 June. The sale features a diverse array of books, ranging from science-fiction and thrillers to literature, business, cookbooks, art and design, to children’s books at budget-friendly prices. Furthermore, it spotlights educational titles, children’s stories and Filipino literature. No two visits will ever be the same.

“Reading opens doors to new worlds and opportunities. With ‘Mission 1 New Million Readers,’ we are taking concrete steps towards changing lives through books. Our goal is not just to promote literacy but also to ignite a lifelong passion for reading across the Philippines,” Ng said.

BBW was launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009 as the brainchild of BookXcess’ founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. Known as the world’s biggest book sale, BBW is a global reading advocacy initiative that aims to encourage people of all ages to discover the joys of reading and inspire them to pursue their dreams and, more importantly, empower them with knowledge.

Since its first iteration, BBW went global and toured 37 cities in 14 countries including Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and most recently Tanzania and Kenya.

“This year is a huge milestone because this is our 15th year of celebration. We started in one country, one city and now we are in 37 cities and in 15 countries. We champion reading. We champion literacy. We champion inspiration and empowerment. This is what we started the business for,” Ng said.

BBW promises meet-and-greets with authors, storytelling sessions, and interactive events. These are open to schools, families, and readers of all ages.

The book sale also marks the enduring collaboration between Big Bad Wolf and Metrobank, extending a zero-percent, three-month installment promo for purchases worth at least P3,000 to Metrobank cardholders. Swedish home furnishings brand, IKEA, will also grace the Parqal leg of the book tour with a special treat for visitors.

Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 12 m.n. Admission is free.