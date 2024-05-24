Bong Go lauds social workers for commitment to health, well-being of Filipinos

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday, 22 May, was invited as guest of honor and speaker during the 50th founding anniversary of the Association of Medical Social Workers of the Philippines Inc. (AMSWPI) themed "50 Years in the Medical Setting: A Stronger Collaboration in Attaining Good Health and Well-Being."

AMSWPI, a non-profit national membership organization of professional social workers, boasts members practicing in various government and private hospitals and other health-related facilities nationwide.

The event highlighted the crucial role of medical social workers in the healthcare system, emphasizing their dedication and tireless efforts in promoting health and well-being. Furthermore, it was also attended by Manila City Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Buenavista, Guimaras Councilor Rubin Magno, among others.

Senator Go, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the organization, particularly under the leadership of President Elvira Calles. "Your unwavering commitment and service to the community are truly commendable. It is through your hard work and dedication that we can provide better health services to our fellow Filipinos," Go said in his speech.

The senator expressed his appreciation for AMSWPI's initiatives, which align with his advocacy for a stronger health system in the country. He reiterated his commitment to further enhancing the healthcare system, ensuring Filipinos can access the necessary services.

"For my part, I will continue to pour efforts into strengthening our healthcare system," Go stated, outlining several key health initiatives.

The senator introduced Senate Bill No. 1707, known as the “Competitive Remuneration and Compensation Packages for Social Workers Act of 2023,” seeks to offer competitive salaries and compensation packages for social workers if it becomes law.

His proposed bill aims to ensure that social workers are protected from discrimination, interference, intimidation, harassment, or punishment, including arbitrary reassignment or termination of service, while performing their duties and responsibilities.

Go emphasized the importance of social workers in the Malasakit Centers, which ensure that medical assistance programs are within reach for all Filipinos. These centers serve as a one-stop shop for various forms of government medical assistance, providing patients with the support they need for their medical expenses.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Center was initiated in 2018 and was later institutionalized under the Republic Act No. 11463, which the senator principally authored and sponsored.

The Act established Malasakit Centers in qualified public hospitals to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government. The Act has successfully established 165 Malasakit Centers, and according to the Department of Health, the centers have helped approximately ten million Filipinos.

Furthermore, Go authored and co-sponsored RA 11712, which grants continuing benefits and allowances to public and private healthcare workers during public health emergencies like COVID-19. Senator Go then mentioned that he will continue to urge concerned agencies to expedite the release of HEAs, sharing numerous occasions where local healthcare workers actively sought updates on their HEA.

“During the past hearings, we have urged the DOH and the DBM to reconcile their records and expedite the release of the Health Emergency Allowance due to our healthcare workers. Parati kong sinasabi, sila po ang hero ng panahon ng pandemya. Pinaghirapan na po nila ito. Services rendered na po ito, dapat po ay ibigay sa kanila kung ano po ang nararapat sa kanila. Hindi na sila dapat magmakaawa para sa benepisyo na para naman po sa kanila ayon sa batas,” Go previously emphasized.

In his remarks, Senator Go encouraged the social workers to continue their excellent work and assured them of his unwavering support. "Together, we can build a healthcare system that is inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the needs of all Filipinos. Let us continue to work hand in hand for a healthier and stronger nation," Mr. Malasakit said.

“Ako naman po ay kasama ninyo sa pagseserbisyo sa inyong komunidad sa abot ng aking makakaya. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he ended.

The event celebrated AMSWPI's 50 years of service and the collective efforts toward achieving better health outcomes for all Filipinos. The dedication of medical social workers and the support of leaders like Senator Bong Go are pivotal in advancing the country's healthcare system.