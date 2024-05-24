Basilan Peace Forum kicks off

LAMITAN CITY — The military in Basilan province has spearheaded the first Basilan Peace Forum which facilitated mutual understanding of common goals and strengthening collaborative efforts toward lasting peace in the province.

101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon on Friday said that the Peace Forum — held at the Lamitan City Gymnasium here last Thursday — was participated by commanders and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

The forum was also attended by key officers of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), the Philippine National Police; and the Ulama Supreme Council.

Luzon said that discussions centered on the current status of the MILF Normalization Program and the MNLF Transformation Program for the Sema Faction.

They also discussed how the MNLF and MILF can avail the amnesty program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. which grants amnesty to former rebels who, due to their political beliefs, fought against the government and were later deprived of their rights to vote, run and sell their properties.