Argentine rains on Eala’s parade

It would have been a birthday to remember for Alex Eala.

But the Filipino netter fell to Julia Riera of Argentina, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, on Thursday in the third qualifying round of the 2024 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Eala, marking her 19th birthday, simply ran out of steam as her bid to enter the main draw went down the drain.

The match lasted two hours and 37 minutes and a victory over the South American world No. 93 would have guaranteed her of a slot to the big dance.

This was the closest the world No. 160 netter came to making it into the main draw of a Grand Slam since playing professionally four years ago.

Earlier, Eala breezed past YaXin Ma of China 6-1, 6-1, in the first qualifying match last Monday before carving out a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Taylah Preston of Australia in the second qualifying match last Wednesday.

Still, Eala has two more chances of making a Grand Slam appearance with the Wimbledon taking place in July and the US Open happening in September.