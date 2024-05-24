Analy Labor

'Aghon' now a storm

LOOK: PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja gives a weather update in a press briefing this Friday, 24 May 2024, that Tropical Depression “Aghon” has fully developed into a storm and maintained its strength while moving toward the west-northwest of the country. According to PAGASA, 12 provinces have been placed under Signal No. 1, including Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Island, Surigao Del Norte, and Surigao Del Sur. | via Analy Labor