A tempting scent: Bella Vita

Continuing the celebration of the alluring personality of the Guess woman, Bella Vita Paradiso applauds confidence and sensuality with an

eye-catching design and tempting scent.

The fragrance — an intensely desirable floral amber gourmand scent opening with a juicy blend of Italian mandarin, inviting pear blossom, and flirtatious red berries. A floral heart blooms of rousing jasmine, fresh gardenia and honeyed tuberose. The scent subsides into a rich base of grounding patchouli, bold amber and creamy musk for a memorable signature.

“Bella Vita Paradiso was inspired by a woman’s strength and boldness. I wanted the fragrance to glow from within and radiate around her, creating a golden aura wherever she goes,” said perfumer Christine Hassan (Givaudan), co-creator of the first Bella Vita Eau de Parfum.

The design brings a dazzling twist to the iconic Bella Vita bottle design. Inspired by the divine beauty of the sparkling gold Italian heavens, the outer box sparkles like the night sky as the bottle radiates like a shining star. The bottle and box pull attention as they bear the iconic Guess peony medallion in the center. Elegant champagne metal detailing elevates the bottle design to a new level never-before-seen from Guess.

The name — Paradiso is the Italian word for “heaven.” Drawing inspiration from Dante, the great Italian philosopher and his story titled Paradiso. In the story, he is guided through heaven by a woman named Beatrice. Paradiso represents light, opulence, and eternal joy.

