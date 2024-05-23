Team Liquid ECHO advances to upper bracket final with sweep over RSG

Team Liquid ECHO delivered a flawless performance in its first match in the MPL PH Season 13 Playoffs following a dominant victory over RSG PH this Thursday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Composed of its main five of KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Sanji, Sanford, and Jaypee, the MPL Season 11 champion and M4 world champion Team Liquid ECHO delivered a 3-0 sweep to advance to the upper bracket final.

"I had a feeling that we could beat them to the point that it was thinking more of our next opponent. RSG was not an easy opponent though, because they are hard to match up with in drafting and we have the same play style," KarlTzy told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"We did not expect a sweep. The players had a good game, draft, and communications," added Team Liquid ECHO head coach Tictac.

Now a step closer to qualifying for the Mid Season Cup 2024, Team Liquid ECHO will face the winner between the defending champion Team Falcon AP Bren and Blacklist International, tomorrow, 24 May.