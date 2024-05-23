SPD hot on the trail of Munti brgy. chair killers

Elements of the Southern Police District - Muntinlupa City are now hot on the trail of the two motorcycle-riding men who shot dead the barangay chairman of Buli in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday night.

PCMS Alex Ronda, officer on case, identified the victim as Barangay Buli Chairman Ronaldo “Kaok” Loresca.

Loresca died after he was shot by two unidentified men at about 10:16 p.m. in front of Sole So Blessed Sneakers and Apparel at No. 195 Manuel L. Quezon Street, Barangay Buli.

Initial investigation showed Loresca and his companions were seated in front of the store when two male suspects on a motorcycle shot him without any apparent motive and fled towards Sucat. One of the suspects was wearing a Joy Ride shirt while the other one was donning a black t-shirt.

Loresca was taken by the barangay ambulance to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Alabang.

A witness, a former barangay kagawad, told the police about the arrival of the two motorcycle-riding men and immediately fired upon the victim who was caught unaware.

Personnel of Cupang Sub-station, led by PCapt. Michael F. Tilan on board MC 401, promptly responded to the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ruffy Biazon condemned the senseless killing of his fellow public servant in Muntinlupa.

Biazon said he ordered the Muntinlupa Operations Center to review the CCTV footage and the Muntinlupa Police to immediately investigate the incident to identify the suspects.