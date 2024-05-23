‘Solid 7’ mulls joining minority — JV Ejercito

Days after the major shakeup in the Senate, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito revealed that his bloc, known as the “Solid 7,” is considering joining the chamber’s minority.

Ejercito’s bloc consists of former Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, former Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, former Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senators Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay and Sherwin Gatchalian.

“The decision is to remain independent at this time while emotions are high. We want to think about it during the break. At least we can think better when emotions simmer down,” he said in a television interview Thursday.

“Right now, the decision is we will remain independent, but we are considering joining the minority,” he said, stressing that their bloc was still a “formidable force.”

Ejercito stepped down from his post as Senate Deputy Majority Leader following the resignation of Zubiri as the Senate President on Monday.

Legarda, Villanueva, and the rest of the bloc also resigned from their respective positions, which was shortly followed by the installation of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero as the new leader of the Senate.

Ejercito said it was Villanueva and Binay who floated the idea of joining the chamber’s minority which currently has only two members: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros.

“That is one of the considerations because we are not part of the majority anyway. So, it’s either we remain independent supporting the administration or another consideration is Senator Joel, myself, and Senator Nancy are thinking of probably joining the minority,” he said.

He revealed that Pimentel was talking to them about joining the minority.

Despite the possibility of joining the minority, the lawmaker clarified that it “does not mean you are against the administration. But we are just on the other side of the Senate leadership.”