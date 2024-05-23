SM Scholars: Off to a great start, ready for the real world

The SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, is continuously amplifying its scholarship program to boost the career readiness of its scholars.

To cultivate well-adjusted and successful graduates, the foundation joined forces with SM Retail and SM Supermalls and organized general assemblies in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Davao Region, Southern Luzon, Cebu Province, and Western Visayas.

These general assemblies served as platforms for scholars to hone their skills and connect with their peers and mentors, and learn more about the program’s benefits, such as the internship opportunities and exclusive job offers within the SM Group during Christmas and semester breaks and upon graduation.

The said gathering also aims to connect scholars with peers and mentors, allowing them to create valuable networks and gain insights from SM scholar-alumni who are now thriving in their respective fields.

This focus on practical experience equips scholars with the tools they need to land their dream careers after graduation.

SM Foundation’s Scholarship Program has been empowering deserving Filipino youth from vulnerable communities by supporting their educational aspirations. By prioritizing a well-rounded student experience, the foundation moves beyond financial support, nurturing the next generation of Filipino leaders — scholars who are equipped to tackle real-world challenges and champion social good.

Since 1993, the SM foundation has been empowering deserving youth from vulnerable populations to achieve their dreams by providing access to quality higher education. To date, the foundation supported about 5,516 college scholars.