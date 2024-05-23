PAGE THREE

SM Scholars: Off to a great start, ready for the real world

SM Foundation’s Scholarship Program raises the next generation of scholars, who are prepared to tackle real-world challenges and champion social good.
The SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, is continuously amplifying its scholarship program to boost the career readiness of its scholars.

To cultivate well-adjusted and successful graduates, the foundation joined forces with SM Retail and SM Supermalls and organized general assemblies in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Davao Region, Southern Luzon, Cebu Province, and Western Visayas.

These general assemblies served as platforms for scholars to hone their skills and connect with their peers and mentors, and learn more about the program’s benefits, such as the internship opportunities and exclusive job offers within the SM Group during Christmas and semester breaks and upon graduation.

The said gathering also aims to connect scholars with peers and mentors, allowing them to create valuable networks and gain insights from SM scholar-alumni who are now thriving in their respective fields.

This focus on practical experience equips scholars with the tools they need to land their dream careers after graduation.

SM Foundation’s Scholarship Program has been empowering deserving Filipino youth from vulnerable communities by supporting their educational aspirations. By prioritizing a well-rounded student experience, the foundation moves beyond financial support, nurturing the next generation of Filipino leaders — scholars who are equipped to tackle real-world challenges and champion social good.

Since 1993, the SM foundation has been empowering deserving youth from vulnerable populations to achieve their dreams by providing access to quality higher education. To date, the foundation supported about 5,516 college scholars.

SM Retail Co-Vice Chairperson Harley Sy (center), SM Foundation’s trustee Mr. Chito Macapagal, and Education Program executive director Linda Atayde (2nd row, fourth and fifth from left) lead the general assembly for scholars from South Luzon.
SM Foundation and SM Retail kick off the first leg of the general assembly in Metro Manila.
Enabling a balanced student life, the scholars from NCR recharge with a movie screening at the Mall of Asia.
SM Scholars from Central Luzon gamely join interactive activities to get to know their peers.
SM alumni, who are now thriving in their careers within the SM Group, generously shared their experiences and advice with younger scholars from Central Luzon.
SM Foundation holds the third leg of the general assembly in SM Lanang Premier, encouraging Davao-based scholars to learn more about the program’s benefits, such as the internship opportunities and exclusive job offers within the SM Group during Christmas and semestral breaks and upon graduation.
The fourth leg of the general assembly encourages scholars to explore practical experiences such as internships and part-time job opportunities from SM Group to equip them with the tools they need to start their dream careers.
SM scholars from Davao and GenSan take the recently held General Assembly as an opportunity to forge connections and learn from fellow scholars.
At the general assembly, the SM Foundation highlights career opportunities within the SM Group, a valuable stepping stone for scholars pursuing their dreams.
Through their participation in enjoyable activities, the SM Scholars foster a sense of camaraderie and teamwork.
SM Foundation empowers employment-ready scholars during its general assembly in SM City Iloilo.
