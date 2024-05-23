Set the mood, define the tone, live your attitude

Reveal the inner self and express various moods through Hince’s diverse selection of beauty and self-care essentials, spanning makeup featuring rich to muted shades and fragrances with light to medium-bodied scent notes. Since its inception in 2019 in Korea, Hince has emerged as a coveted Mood-Narrative makeup brand, blending the essence of “enhance” and “convince”. Its ethos centers around inspiring self-expression and confidence, achieved through products that cater to different moods and preferences.

Visit the nearest Beauty Bar store and discover Hince lipsticks and lip balms, glow cushions, eye shadows, brow pencils, foundations and concealers, as well as fragrances. Each product is meticulously designed and formulated to a lightweight, non-greasy texture, and to feel like a second skin, promising a natural-looking and polished look.

No matter the mood — bold and sultry, elegant and refined, or playful and whimsical — Hince provides the tools to effortlessly express oneself, as seen in its collections.

The Shine Your True Light collection gives a touch of ethereal femininity with its sheer lipstick shades and luminescent blushes. True Dimension Radiance Balm — a celebrated viral product on Instagram for its ability to create the perfect dewy look — revitalizes the inner radiance with delicately glowing translucent shades.

For a natural look, Own Your Moment has foundations and concealers formulated to mimic the lightness and comfort of the true skin. The foundation provides gentle blemish coverage for a second skin effect, while the concealer is thin and light, yet highly concentrated for full coverage, resulting in a natural, delicate finish akin to one’s skin.

More of Hince’s makeup collections include My Own Attitude, Unveil Your True Self, New Depth Inside You, Signature Me, and Illuminate Your Finale, each offering a unique set of products and palettes to suit various preferences.

Continuously innovating to meet the needs of the fast-paced community, Hince also carries eau de parfums featuring five signature scents: The Scarf (jasmine, sweet musk, and sandalwood), The Pillow (orange, violet, suede, patchouli, leather), The Flat Shoes (eucalyptus essential oil, fig, vetiver, cedarwood), The Shirts (black pepper, saffron black tea, and vetiver), and The Lamp (black lychee, pink pepper, jasmine, and musk).

Celebrate every mood and confidently express yourself with Hince, now available in select Beauty Bar stores: Central Square BGC, Alabang Town Center, Rockwell Power Plant Mall, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, The Podium, Robinsons Galleria, Eastwood Mall, TriNoma, Robinsons Place Midtown, Robinsons Magnolia, UP Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, and Marquee Mall Pampanga. Shop Hince online via beautybar.com.ph or Lazada. In the Philippines, Beauty Bar is under Stores Specialists Inc.