Retamar, Bagunas joining hands anew

National University setter Joshua Retamar has reunited with his former teammate, decorated skipper Bryan Bagunas, after signing with recently crowned Spikers’ Turf Open Conference champions Cignal HD Spikers.

Retamar and Bagunas last teamed up during the 2018 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference under the team Sta. Elena Ball Hammers before going their separate ways.

The 22-year-old Retamar ended up making a name for himself in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) by ending his stint with a back-to-back championship with the Bulldogs in Season 86 under the mentorship of seasoned coach Dante Alinsunurin.

In his fruitful collegiate stint, Retamar also reaped individual awards by winning his second consecutive Best Setter Award in their most recent championship run after logging 5.67 excellent tosses per set.

He also dominated as UAAP’s best server, averaging 0.45 aces per set.

As he begins his professional career, Retamar is set to join hands with fellow setter Kris Cian Silang, who recently won the Best Setter Award also in the Spiker’s Turf.

He will also team up with 1st Best Outside Spiker Jau Umandal, along with HD Spikers team captain JP Bugaoan, Lloyd Josafat and Mark Calado.

The HD Spikers successfully defended their Open Conference title after demolishing Criss Cross in straight sets, 25-23, 27-25, 25-21, in Game 3 of their best-of-three finals series two weeks ago.

Bagunas made his mark in his inaugural stint with Cignal as he was named the Finals Most Valuable Player after logging 22 points from 15 attacks, two blocks, and five aces against the King Crunchers.

Before his stint with the HD Spikers, Bagunas was an integral part of the Taiwanese team WinStreak, where he won multiple league titles.