Queen Maxima offers help to improve Pinoys' financial health — Malacañang

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wants to help Filipinos improve their financial health and build resilience to economic and climate shocks, Malacañang said on Thursday.

According to Malacañang, Queen Máxima offered her support during her courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos in the Palace last Wednesday.

The Queen, who is also the Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) of the Secretary-General, said her advocacy focuses on promoting safe internet, cybersecurity, digitization, and interoperable payments—all of which are necessary for financial inclusion.

In 2015, Máxima paid her first trip to the Philippines while serving as the UN's special advocate. Back then, just 31.3 percent of adult Filipinos had a bank account, indicating the appalling state of financial access in the country. The most recent figures from 2021 indicate notable improvement; that percentage is currently 51.4 percent.