Queen Maxima offers help to improve Pinoys' financial health — Malacañang

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wants to help Filipinos improve their financial health and build resilience to economic and climate shocks, Malacañang said on Thursday.
According to Malacañang, Queen Máxima offered her support during her courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos in the Palace last Wednesday.
The Queen, who is also the Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) of the Secretary-General, said her advocacy focuses on promoting safe internet, cybersecurity, digitization, and interoperable payments—all of which are necessary for financial inclusion.
In 2015, Máxima paid her first trip to the Philippines while serving as the UN's special advocate. Back then, just 31.3 percent of adult Filipinos had a bank account, indicating the appalling state of financial access in the country. The most recent figures from 2021 indicate notable improvement; that percentage is currently 51.4 percent.
“Well, that’s a very, very handsome offer. Thank you very much, Your Majesty,” Marcos told UNSGSA Queen Máxima.
Marcos then mentioned that initiatives to increase internet access in the Philippines are already in progress. The nation is completely capable of handling the problem, he said.
Aiming to provide national coordination in the planning, carrying out, and monitoring of policies and initiatives promoting financial inclusion is the goal of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NFSI), a government action plan.
Warmly greeting UNSGSA Queen Máxima, President Marcos conveyed his gratitude for her concern for the Philippines, particularly for its MSMEs. The Special Advocate thanked the Philippine government for their kind welcome.