Qantas to launch new route from Manila to Brisbane

Qantas Airline will launch its direct flights from Manila to Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on 28 October 2024.

The flights will operate four days per week using Airbus A330 aircraft, marking the first flights between the two cities in over 10 years.

These flights add to Qantas’ existing daily service to Sydney and will add more than 100,000 seats between the Philippines and Australia each year. Tickets for the new Manila-Brisbane route will be available for sale at qantas.com and through travel agents in the coming days.

All 27 business class suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, with direct aisle access and the option to convert into a lie-flat bed, will be on board Qantas A330 fleet that will operate the flights. All Qantas International prices include standard services such as food and beverage, in-flight entertainment, and a checked luggage allowance.

Qantas plans to provide 'fast and free' Wi-Fi on its international fleet, including Airbus A330s, with sufficient bandwidth to ensure a continuous connection for all passengers. The service will be phased in on Qantas flights between Manila and Australia beginning next year.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace remarked that the Philippines is a vital component of their Asia network, and they are thrilled to be expanding with a new connection to Australia. This new link will improve business ties between the two countries. The flights will make it easier for Filipinos to visit family and friends in Queensland while also providing a new gateway for holidaymakers to explore the region.

Wallance added that they know large numbers of their customers have been traveling between Manila and Brisbane via their existing Sydney service, which gives them great confidence about how this route will perform when the flights start.