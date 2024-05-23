Ownership of firearms

LOOK: Machines and workers assemble and manufacture firearms and ammunition during a media tour at Armscor Global Defense Inc. in Marikina City, on Thursday, 24 May 2024.

According to the PNP Civil Security Group, the current measures being implemented by the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) in owning firearms are more than effective to protect the public from possible harm. Among the requirements for acquiring firearms are passing the neuro-psychological tests and drug tests.

Applicants are also required to submit a police clearance, which will ensure that they are not facing any criminal charges. | via Analy Labor