New pumping station construction looms

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday announced that construction of at least four new pumping stations in parts of Metro Manila are being planned to mitigate flood incidents as the rainy season draws near.

MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Romando Artes said that the plan was disclosed by the Department of Public Works and Highways and the pumping stations are set to be constructed in Tatalon, Doña Imelda and in Roxas District, Quezon City.

Artes said that once completed, the pumping stations are expected to address flooding problems along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City.

Aside from the new pumping stations to be built which will augment the existing 71 facilities, construction of a series of detention ponds is being proposed inside Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The MMDA said that it intends to shoulder the cost of the repair of one of the pumps of a station in Mandaluyong to expedite its repair and address flooding in Maysilo Circle.

Also, a drainage improvement is being undertaken in Caloocan City, which is the cause of localized flooding in the area.