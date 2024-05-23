NCRPO chief to EPD cops: Don't be complacent

Despite a high crime solution rate in the Eastern Police District (EPD), National Capital Region Police chief, Police Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., urged EPD personnel not to be complacent in curbing illegal drugs and crimes in their area of responsibility.

In his command visit to the EPD at the Marikina Hotel and Convention Center in Marikina City on Thursday morning, Nartatez also told EPD personnel -- particularly the chiefs of police in the cities of Pasig, Marikina, Mandaluyong, and San Juan -- to always conduct foot patrolling, do regular inspection in some establishments such as bars and cockpits, and increase police visibility on the streets.

During the command conference, Nartatez and other EPD officials, led by district director Police Brigadier General Wilson Asueta, tackled on how to implement the programs of the Philippine National Police in the National Capital Region or Metro Manila.

"We have a lot of programs. We have an action plan as well, program that speficifically deals on operations, etc.," Nartatez said in an interview.

"So, when we deliver it, we also have a performance review. That's why we are comparing the data last year and the present in order to think of other plans or improvements," the NCRPO chief added.

Nartatez also said that the EPD is the only police district in Metro Manila that has the lowest number of index crimes.

"Actually their crime solution efficiency is 99.5 percent, meaning almost all crimes are being solved," he said.

Nartatez also underscored the importance of going to the grassroots in the barangay and getting involve in the community in solving the crimes.

"The number one, of course, is we have to seek the assistance in all concepts being taught by the community, that's why we oblige our police officers to go down to the community," he said.

"And with that, it is coupled by maximum numbers and all heightened numbers of police on the streets," the NCRPO chief added.

According to Nartatez, 60 percent of the economic activities are in Metro Manila, but the number of police personnel in the metropolis is not sufficient.

Currently, the police-to-population ratio in Metro Manila is one policeman for every 500 residents.

"So, we are in dire need of more policemen, how are we going to rationalize the deployment of these police such that they are visible in the streets of Metro Manila," Nartatez said.