Miss Universe Phl queens usher in new age in pageantry

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee relinquished her title and crown to 24-year-old Filipino-American model Chelsea Anne Manalo on Wednesday, 22 May, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Born to an American father and a Filipina mother in Meycauayan, Bulacan, Manalo wearing a white gown by Manny Halasan became the first Black Filipino candidate who will represent the country in the 73rd Miss Universe to be held in Mexico later this year.

As she advanced to the top 5, Manalo was asked, “You are beautiful and confident. How would you use these qualities to empower others?”

“As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards. But for me, I have listened to my mother to always believe in myself, and uphold the vows that I have in me. Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have here 52 other delegates with me who have helped me to become the woman I am,” Manalo responded.

Manalo has been working as a model since the age of 15 and has participated in beauty pageants since high school. Before joining the 5th Miss Universe Philippines, Manalo competed in the 7th Miss World Philippines where she finished as a top 15 finalist, which was won by Laura Lehmann in 2017. As a model and pageant titleholder, Manalo is inspired by English model Naomi Campbell.

Manalo’s court includes Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel (1st Runner-up), Quezon Province’s Maria Ahtisa Manalo (2nd Runner-up), Baguio’s Justine Tarah Marie Valencia (3rd Runner-up) and Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry (4th Runner-up).

The remaining delegates who made it as semi-finalists were Bacoor’s Kim Victoria Vincent, Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson, Iloilo City’s Alexie Mae Brooks, Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo, Zambales’ Anita Rose Gomez, Australia’s Kymberlee Street, Hawaii’s Patricia Bianca Tapia, Laguna’s Alexandra Mae Rosales, Leyte’s Angel Rose Tambal, Northern California’s Kayla Jean Carter, Nueva Ecija’s Maica Martinez, Palawan’s Raven Hate Doctor, Pasig’s Selena Alexis Antonio-Reyes, Tacloban’s Tamara Ocier and United Kingdom’s Christina Chalk. Manalo bested other 52 delegates to win the title.