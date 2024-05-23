Miss Universe Phl queens usher in new age in pageantry

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee relinquished her title and crown to 24-year-old Filipino-American model Chelsea Anne Manalo on Wednesday, 22 May, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
Born to an American father and a Filipina mother in Meycauayan, Bulacan, Manalo wearing a white gown by Manny Halasan became the first Black Filipino candidate who will represent the country in the 73rd Miss Universe to be held in Mexico later this year.
As she advanced to the top 5, Manalo was asked, “You are beautiful and confident. How would you use these qualities to empower others?”
“As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards. But for me, I have listened to my mother to always believe in myself, and uphold the vows that I have in me. Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have here 52 other delegates with me who have helped me to become the woman I am,” Manalo responded.
Manalo has been working as a model since the age of 15 and has participated in beauty pageants since high school. Before joining the 5th Miss Universe Philippines, Manalo competed in the 7th Miss World Philippines where she finished as a top 15 finalist, which was won by Laura Lehmann in 2017. As a model and pageant titleholder, Manalo is inspired by English model Naomi Campbell.
Manalo’s court includes Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel (1st Runner-up), Quezon Province’s Maria Ahtisa Manalo (2nd Runner-up), Baguio’s Justine Tarah Marie Valencia (3rd Runner-up) and Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry (4th Runner-up).
The remaining delegates who made it as semi-finalists were Bacoor’s Kim Victoria Vincent, Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson, Iloilo City’s Alexie Mae Brooks, Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo, Zambales’ Anita Rose Gomez, Australia’s Kymberlee Street, Hawaii’s Patricia Bianca Tapia, Laguna’s Alexandra Mae Rosales, Leyte’s Angel Rose Tambal, Northern California’s Kayla Jean Carter, Nueva Ecija’s Maica Martinez, Palawan’s Raven Hate Doctor, Pasig’s Selena Alexis Antonio-Reyes, Tacloban’s Tamara Ocier and United Kingdom’s Christina Chalk. Manalo bested other 52 delegates to win the title.
Debut of overseas candidates
Out of the 55 initial delegates revealed, four withdrew from the competition days before and after the official press presentation. They were Kananga’s Natasha Jung, Angeles’ Joanne Marie Thornley, Quezon City’s Lorraine Ojimba and Washington’s Kiara Landon. Jung and Ojimba were replaced by Phoebe Torita and Cam Lagmay.
The fifth edition was the first to have delegates chosen by local pageants under the Miss Universe Philippines Accredited Partners Program. This edition also marks the debut of candidates representing Overseas Filipino Communities. Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee shared that it would provide women in the provinces with equal opportunity.
This edition was highlighted by the presence of “pageant veterans” who competed and placed internationally. Kris Tiffany Janson in Miss Intercontinental 2014, Christi McGarry in Miss Intercontinental 2015 and Cyrille Payumo who was crowned as Miss Tourism International 2019. The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates represent the most diverse edition of the pageant thus far.
Presented by online bingo platform BingoPlus, Miss Universe Philippines coronation night featured an electrifying opening performance by Drag Race Philippines Season 1 runner-up and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World Series 2 third-place finisher Marina Summers, Thai actor Metawin Opas-iamkajorn and Lola Amour. The pageant and its related events are being held with the theme “Love for All” was hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, Jeannie Mai, Alden Richards, Gabbi Garcia and Tim Yap.
Miss Supranational Philippines 2024 Justine Tarah Marie Valencia, Miss Charm Philippines 2025 Cyrille Payumo, Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024 Maria Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Eco International Philippines 2025 Alexie Mae Brooks were appointed in a separate ceremony after the coronation.