Microsoft: 70% of Filipino execs want AI-skilled workers

Microsoft’s LinkedIn, a job marketplace and professional networking tool, on Thursday shared that 70 percent of Filipino leaders say they will only hire people skilled in the use of artificial intelligence or AI.

The number is higher than the 66 percent cited in the tech giant’s 2024 Work Trend Index.

“While our job titles may not have changed, the way we do our jobs has changed significantly. This rate of change will not slow down,” LinkedIn head for the Philippines Atul Harkisanka said.

He said people must improve their AI and other digital skills by 68 percent by 2030 to seize job opportunities in various industries.

Microsoft Philippines chief executive officer Peter Maquera said AI is now increasingly being used by companies with a large customer base, such as those in retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, and aviation.

Fortunately, Harkisanka said, more Filipinos have adopted AI as 83 percent of the country’s labor force bring their own AI tools to work. This is higher than the world’s average of 78 percent. He, however, did not elaborate on what AI tools Filipinos were using.

Meanwhile, Maquera said the majority, or 55 percent, of Filipino business leaders are worried that their organizations lack plans and a vision for implementing AI.

“I liken it to an iceberg. To be able to see the one on top of the water, there’s a lot going on below in your management system,” he said.

To maximize AI, Harkisanka said companies and employees must determine the tasks that require little human intervention or those that can be delegated.

“It’s breaking down the task which one can automate. The essence of it is we’ll save time to figure out the things we could do more,” he said.

Microsoft shared that AI has enabled companies to grow their returns on investment in the technology three times higher.

To help Filipinos become AI-skilled, LinkedIn has announced 50 new AI courses they can avail of for free until 8 July.