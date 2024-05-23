Marcos thanks Djibouti for helping Pinoy seafarers affected by Houthi missile attack
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked the government of Djibouti for assisting Filipino seafarers impacted by the Houthi missile attack on M/V True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden last March, Malacañang said Thursday.
Marcos said this as he received the credentials of Republic of Djibouti ambassador Ibrahim Bileh Doualeh and several other envoys in Malacañang Palace earlier this week.
“Thanks for all the help that you have given to the Filipino seafarers in times of great need. We hope to continue this relationship," Marcos told Doualeh.
"I hope the amity between our two countries will grow and [bring us closer],” Marcos added.
The Houthi rebels of Yemen fired an anti-ship missile at the cargo vessel M/V True Confidence last 6 March, while transiting the Gulf of Aden on route from China to Jeddah and Aqaba.
Of the three crew members who died, two were Filipino.
Thirteen Filipinos of the remaining crew members were saved by the Indian Navy and transported to a hospital in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, where they were treated.
Every Filipino mariner has returned home and received support from the Philippine government.
Security concerns
In a separate courtesy call, Marcos eyed discussing security concerns with Estonia as he received the credentials of Estonian ambassador to the Philippines Mait Martinson.
"We welcome you as ambassador to the Philippines as I’m sure that your President has begun very important talks in terms of some of the security issues that both our countries are happy to (address). I hope that we can continue with that discussion,” Marcos told Martinson.
“If we really manage to get the best and to raise it for our world. If we really manage to get the best and to raise it for our wealth benefits. And I’m glad I’m here with a wonderful honor and console who is making sure that we have a positive outcome in our relation,” Martinson then told Marcos.
Philippines and Estonia signed a memorandum of understanding in 2023 to support cybersecurity initiatives between the two nations.
Other ambassadors presenting their credentials last Wednesday included Jagdishwar Goburdhun (Mauritius), Farhod Arziev (Uzbekistan), Hassan Abdelsalam Omer (Sudan), Major General Gotsileene Morake (Botswana), Mait Martinson (Estonia), Morecome Mumba (Zambia), and Abdelhafid Bounour (Algeria).