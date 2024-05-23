Manila LGU intensifies solo parent assistance

The local government of Manila is urging barangay captains to assist the city government in informing residents about the qualifications for solo parent beneficiaries in the upcoming cash aid distribution this June.

This comes following reports from Manila Department of Social Welfare chief Re Fugoso regarding individuals who misrepresent themselves as solo parents to claim the monthly assistance.

“While some may try to get past our initial screening, neighbors will eventually find out and the truth will come to light,” Fugoso said.