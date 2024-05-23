Magsayo meets Mexican

Former world champion Mark Magsayo returns to active duty next month to engage in a World Boxing Council (WBC) super-featherweight title elimination bout in Las Vegas.

Tapped to face the Los Angeles-based Magsayo is Mexican Eduardo Ramirez.

The scheduled 12-rounder takes place on 15 June at the MGM Grand with Magsayo attempting to follow up on his smashing third-round knockout win over Isaac Avelar of Mexico last December in Long Beach.

The southpaw Ramirez, who hails from Los Mochis, Mexico, enters the ring with a 27-3-3 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts.

The reigning WBC champion in the 130-lb class is American O’Shaqui Foster.

A victory by Magsayo, who parades a 25-2 mark with 17 knockouts, should push the Bohol-born puncher closer to a shot at Foster’s strap to make up for his whirlwind reign as featherweight champion.

Now trained by Marvin Somodio, Magsayo remains a hot commodity owing to his explosive power.

Somodio is the right-hand man of Hall of Fame cornerman Freddie Roach, widely credited for Manny Pacquiao’s meteoric rise.

Before coming to the United States, Magsayo fought under the ALA Boxing Club of Cebu City.

Nowadays, Magsayo is under Sean Gibbons’ MP Promotion and VIVA Promotions, outfit that represent the vast majority of the Philippines’ top ring talent.