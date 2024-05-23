LPA may develop into Typhoon Aghon — PAGASA

The low-pressure area (LPA) monitored on Wednesday is now in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and may develop into a tropical cyclone, according to weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said the LPA entered the PAR at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday and was located around 945 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.

“Right now, we see that it is possible to become a full tropical cyclone, and this will be the first typhoon in 2024,” Dominguez said.

She added that the LPA may develop into a tropical cyclone within Thursday and will be named Aghon, a Hiligaynon word for “compass.”

Based on PAGASA’s monitoring, the LPA’s possible track is northwestward and may approach the landmass and affect the eastern section of the country.

"Later, its trough may affect the eastern section of Mindanao," she said. "As it moves away from the Philippine landmass, the eastern section of Visayas and southern Luzon will also be affected.”

The LPA is seen to affect the country until the weekend and possibly exit the PAR early next week.

“Right now, based on what our analysis shows, it will exit PAR as a tropical cyclone,” Dominguez said.

The PAGASA National Capital Region Regional Services Division issued a thunderstorm watch at 10:00 a.m. as a thunderstorm is seen to be more likely to develop over the Greater Metro Manila Area (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite) within 12 hours.