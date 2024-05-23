Lactic tactic

France’s Post Office came up with an innovative way to celebrate the country’s famous baguette and the coming Paris Olympics.

On 16 May, the feast day of Saint-Honore, the patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs, La Poste rolled out a postage stamp depicting a baguette decorated with a red, white and blue ribbon, the colors of France. The stamp is a scratch-and-sniff — the ink with microcapsules breaks when the stamp is rubbed, releasing a bakery scent similar to the baked French loaf.

The Parisian stationary shop Le Carré d’Encre started selling the scented stamps on 17 May. A total of 594,000 stamps were printed.

In New York City, the breastfeeding and pregnancy startup Swehl put up a digital billboard in Times Square promoting its cookies made of ingredients believed to stimulate milk production like oats, fennel and brewer’s yeast, New York Post (NYP) reports.

The company tapped for its endorser pregnant cookbook author Molly Baz, who appears on the billboard. Baz formulated the Swehl cookies herself

The provocative ad ran for three days before the billboard owner, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), turned it off. CCO emailed Brex, Swehl’s advertising booker, telling it that the “lactation cookies” ad was too revealing and inappropriate.

The billboard showed the preggy Baz exposing her belly and covering her nipples with cookies. The issue was settled when Swehl changed the ad to one with a less revealing image.

The new billboard shows Baz lying on a bench, her belly still prominently visible but her chest now covered by a purple crop top and a short, pink button-down blouse, according to NYP.

