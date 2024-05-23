Israel grateful for Phl’s support — Fluss

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said Thursday that its government is grateful for the support of Filipinos amid war in Gaza.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE during the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) Asia Pacific Conference at the Century Park Hotel, he said he views the Philippines as a “friend” of Israel.

“I get a lot of support from Filipino people. From political leadership, of course the government, business community, Filipinos friends, who are, when they see me they always express their understanding and support for Israel and understanding the complexity of the situation,” Fluss said.

“This event today is very special because it’s a big event, gathering a lot of people together and getting together to create awareness and seeing what else can be done together to share with the public the truth with what’s happening over there [Israel] and to also express to me officially as the represntative of the State of Israel the support for the State of Israel,” he added.

Around 100 Filipino church leaders and delegates were present during the conference to show support and solidarity for Israel.

The Israeli Embassy in the Philippines recently honored Filipino caregivers Angelyn Aguirre, Loreta Alacre, Grace Cabrera, and Paul Vincent Castelvi during Israel's Memorial Day for the fallen soldiers and civilians.

There were among the Filipinos who were victims during the 7 October Hamas-led attack in Israel.

The Embassy also honored late Sgt. Cydrick Garin, a Filipino-Israeli soldier who served in the Israel Defense Forces and was killed in action early this year.