Intimate care down there

Intimate wellness is not a taboo topic -— it is just as important as taking care of the rest of your body.
Caring for the intimate area is necessary to have healthy female external genitals. Also known as the vulva, it is composed of the mons pubis, labia majora and minora, clitoris, urethral opening, vestibule and perineum. The characteristics of vulva’s skin are similar to the rest of our body. It can become susceptible to the body’s hormonal changes, especially during menstruation.
Compared to the vagina, which self-cleans, the vulva needs to be kept clean and washed regularly. According to health experts, bacteria and the build-up of oils and dead skin can hide in its folds. Several causes, such as the wrong choice of underwear, wearing tight pants, menopause and scented panty liners can lead to dryness, irritation and even swelling.
Two L(i)ps founder Cynthia Chua draws on over 20 years of experience to create a pioneer intimate skincare line that addresses the needs of the “lips that dare not speak their name.”
Originating from Singapore, Two
L(i)ps products are extremely gentle, safe and suitable for all types of skin. Formulated to boost well-being, they help strengthen the all-important skin barrier function to keep the vulva as healthy as possible.
If the face and the body have products that target specific skin concerns, Two L(i)ps developed an intimate care range specifically for down there such as gentle prebiotic cleanser, calming rescue cream, probiotic brightening cream, ph-balancing intimate wipes, hyaluronic acid hydrating serum, konjac jelly scrub, sebum-control serum, prebiotic body balm, ingrown hair reducing cream, pore-refining sunscreen SPF, antioxidant rich-cream, repairing overnight mask, activated charcoal vulva mask, barrier defence concentrate, prebiotic treatment mist and the gentle vitamin c brightening serum.
Treating nearly four million vulvas worldwide, Two L(i)ps’ vulva care products are not tested on animals and are free from sulphate, paraben and petrochemical.
In the Philippines, Two L(i)ps products are available at Strip + Brow Haus Manila.