Intimate care down there

Intimate wellness is not a taboo topic -— it is just as important as taking care of the rest of your body.

Caring for the intimate area is necessary to have healthy female external genitals. Also known as the vulva, it is composed of the mons pubis, labia majora and minora, clitoris, urethral opening, vestibule and perineum. The characteristics of vulva’s skin are similar to the rest of our body. It can become susceptible to the body’s hormonal changes, especially during menstruation.

Compared to the vagina, which self-cleans, the vulva needs to be kept clean and washed regularly. According to health experts, bacteria and the build-up of oils and dead skin can hide in its folds. Several causes, such as the wrong choice of underwear, wearing tight pants, menopause and scented panty liners can lead to dryness, irritation and even swelling.