Eala misses French Open main draw

Alex Eala's dream of making it into the main draw of the 2024 French Open turned into dust after a heartbreaking 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 loss to Julia Riera of Argentina Thursday evening.

Eala played two hours and 37 minutes before falling short against her Argentine foe.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate swept YaXin Ma of China 6-1, 6-1, in the first qualifying match before prevailing over Taylah Preston, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, in the second qualifying match.

Eala has yet to enter the main draw of any Grand Slam tournament since competing in the professional circuit in 2020.