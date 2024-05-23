DoH presses road safety adoption Data from the DoH National Electronic Injury Surveillance System found in 2023 that 31.1 percent of injuries reported were due to vehicular and other transport crashes.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Thursday said that existing road safety initiatives should align with the five pillars of road safety.

Herbosa led the “Idol sa Kalsada: Walk, Bike, and Ride for Road Safety for a Bagong Pilipinas” event in San Juan, La Union.

He identified the five pillars as road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response.

Every year, over 1.3 million people die in road traffic accidents worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Road traffic crashes are the eighth leading cause of death for people of all ages, and the leading cause of death for children and young adults.

More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users, which include pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycle riders.

Herbosa said the DoH has been working to enhance access to pre-hospital care, trauma care, and rehabilitation for road crash victims.

The two-day road safety event in collaboration with partner agencies and organizations in the Ilocos region pushed for a safer road system for bikers, cyclists, pedestrians, and commuters. It ends today, 24 May.

Among the activities lined up were hands-on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training for drivers, interactive seminars, and the dissemination of information, education and communication materials.

Participating agencies set up booths to provide frontline and consultation services centered on promoting road safety and raising awareness of its health impact targeting over 100 tricycle operators and drivers associations, various cyclists and riders organizations, and high school students in San Juan.

“Ensuring road safety requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society,” Herbosa said. “Through this event, we will bring together various stakeholders to build a culture of safety and awareness, ultimately saving lives and promoting a healthier, safer New Philippines in which every life is important.”

Road Safety Month is commemorated annually in May to raise awareness of traffic rules and to advocate for road safety to prevent injuries and fatalities.