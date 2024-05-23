Did composer Lolito Go take a swipe at SB19’s handlers?

Go claimed that he was able to follow the career of the group, from how they started to how they climbed the ladder of success.

Although he’s not a fan of the group, Go cares for them “dahil mahal kayo ng mga mahal ko sa buhay. Mahal nila kayong lima (The people who love me also love you. They love the five of you).”

“In a world that’s full of hate and deception, your music and artistry serve as a refreshing break. You are so loved by your fans because of your perfect image, because of your inspirational stories. I am not trying to pull you down with this post. Nothing, no one, can bring you down — except yourselves,” he said stressing “this is not a hate post, but an appeal.”

“You know the truth and I urge you to take the side of the truth. Huwag n’yo sanang kampihan ang alam nyong mali (Do not take the side of those who are wrong),” he said.

Go was “less forgiving” of the group’s handlers as “they turned my friend’s life upside down.”

“Malaking pera ang nawala sa kanya. Naloko na sya, naetsapwera, at ngayon binabaligtad pa. Naapektuhan na ang pamilya nya pati ang mental health nya (He lost a big amount of money. He was duped, taken for granted and is now being overturned. His family is affected and so, too, his mental health),” he said.

Go is determined to help his friend no matter what.

“Alam kong malaking alon ang babanggain ko, pero kahit ganito lang ako, wala akong inaatrasan. Lalo na’t kaibigan ko ang ipinaglalaban (I know I will face big waves, but I will not back out. More so that I am fighting for a friend),” he added.

Acknowledging that the “boys have gone through so many challenges in your career, all of which you’ve bravely fought and won over,” Go stressed, “Hindi ko ginagawa ito para sa pagkasira ng inyong grupo, kundi para sa lalong pagtatag nito (I am not doing this to ruin your group, but more to make it better).”

“Alam kong pagsubok lang ito, at naway maging gabay ito para sa mga tatahakin nyo pang landas (I know this is just a challenge; hoping it will be a guide and map to the path that you will be trekking).”

Although Go did not name the group, commenters feel he was alluding to SB19, more particularly its handlers.

“Gento Pagtatag Mapa. Hindi obvious mga clues mo,” one guy said.

“Why post about dropping a bomb about a famous Filipino boy group when this post is not even for them?

Why bring this to the “court of public opinion” when you can file a case directly to the “Handler”? I understand the anxiety it gives to your friend but why include the boy group when, based on your post, it’s not them who’s at fault but the handler?

“SO BAKIT PO DI NLNG UNG HANDLER MISMO UNG PINOST NIYO or DROP CLUES about the event organizer (So why didn’t you just post about the handlers of SB 19, the event organizers)?” opined one guy.