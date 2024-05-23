CEB welcomes 5th aircraft delivery for 2024

Cebu Pacific (CEB) said on Thursday that the airline has received its fifth aircraft delivery for 2024 as part of its commitment to promoting sustainability in the aviation sector and strengthening operational resilience.

On 21 May, the A320neo, a fuel-efficient aircraft, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

"Adding another NEO aircraft to our expanding fleet supports our goal of reducing our carbon impact. We're happy to take a more proactive approach to reducing our environmental footprint while meeting the ongoing demand for air travel," said Alex Reyes, CEB Chief Strategy Officer.

Reyes further stated that CEB now boasts one of the world's youngest fleets, consisting of eight Airbus 330s, 39 Airbus 320s, 21 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft. This diverse commercial fleet mix provides the Philippines' broadest network coverage.

Airbus NEOs are the most recent type of aircraft, burning 15% less fuel per flight than the previous generation. The reduction in fuel usage leads to a commensurate reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.

CEB currently serves 35 domestic and 24 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.