Cavitex, DMCI ink P3-B C5 link deal

Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC), a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), has signed a P3.3-billion construction deal with D.M. Consunji Incorporated (DMCI) for the remaining segment of the CAVITEX C5 Link project.

Under the contract, DMCI is responsible for the construction of roadworks, drainage, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, sanitary systems and toll plazas for the 2-kilometer, 3x3 lane Segment 3B, which spans from the Kaingin area to the RSG Subdivision.

According to CIC, construction of the segment is targeted to start by the second half of the year and is expected to be operational by 2025.

Milestone

“This is a milestone for the CAVITEX C5 Link as this marks the construction of the last remaining segment,” CIC president and general manager Raul L. Ignacio said on Thursday.

“Soon, motorists will benefit from the entire 7.7-kilometer expressway stretching from CAVITEX R1 to C5 Road in Taguig,” he added.

CIC and DMCI signed the agreement last Tuesday, 21 May.

Currently, operational segments of the CAVITEX C5 Link include Segment 3A-1 (C5 Link Flyover from C5 Road to Merville) and Segment 3A-2 (C5 Link Flyover Extension).

Segment 3B and Segment 2 (R1 Interchange) are underway, with Segment 2 set to open to motorists by next month.

Seven decades of operation

DMCI has been operating for almost 70 years and is involved in various sectors, including buildings, energy, infrastructure, utilities and plants, concrete products, equipment management and steel fabrication.

As the toll road development arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, MPTC oversees a broad portfolio, including CALAX, CAVITEX, North Luzon Expressway, NLEX Connector Road, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in Cebu.