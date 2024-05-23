Bong Go urges DOH to expand healthcare coverage for dental services

During a Senate health committee hearing on 20 May, chaired by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a critical and expansive issue was highlighted: seven out of 10 Filipinos suffer from dental issues. This was pointed out by Sen. Raffy Tulfo during the hearing.

Despite this, dental care remains difficult to obtain especially for the poor even with the sufficient funds allocated for the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) program administered by the Department of Health (DOH).

The discussions focused on addressing this gap and advocating for the inclusion of comprehensive dental services in the government's healthcare initiatives for indigent patients.

Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients is a crucial program designed to provide financial aid to patients unable to afford necessary medical treatments. Despite its comprehensive reach, dental care, a fundamental aspect of overall health, must be more conspicuously included in its coverage, according to Go.

The senator recounted one of his visits in Cebu where an individual sought help for dental care. When referred to DOH, the patient was informed that giving dentures was not covered by government medical assistance programs under the current regulations: "Napasubo ako. Sabi ko, bigyan ko kayo ng (pustiso). Pero bawal po."

Go emphasized that many poor Filipinos are unable to pay for dental services, and this lack of access severely affects their quality of life. He questioned why comprehensive dental care, including the provision of dentures, could not be included as part of medical services that can be covered by medical aid from government.

“Sa mga mahirap nating kababayan na ayaw na magpa-dentist, hihilain na lang (‘yung ngipin nila)… Wala po silang pambayad sa dentist,” he noted.

This, he argued, is a critical issue since wealthier individuals have the means to seek private dental care, while the poor are left without these essential services.

The senator then called for amending the regulations, suggesting that affordable dentures should be made available to those in need through medical assistance programs given the sufficient amount of budget allocated this year.

“Baka ma-consider n’yo naman po na… Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients naman po ‘yan. Indigent ‘yan, pero hindi daw pwede (para sa dentures). Hindi siya daw part ng IRR… pwede naman siguro (i-amend para mabigyan kahit) murang postiso,” he urged.

This proposal, Go argued, would provide significant relief to many impoverished Filipinos who currently suffer due to the lack of accessible dental care.

The issue was first raised by Senator Raffy Tulfo, who questioned the absence of dental specialty centers. Tulfo presented striking data to emphasize the dental health crisis in the Philippines during the Senate health committee hearing.

"Our school children are amongst those who have the worst dental care in the world. Poor oral health increases the risk of suffering a stroke. Poor oral care can affect heart and brain health. At 70, the Filipino has an average of 6 remaining teeth," Tulfo said.

Responding to Senator Tulfo's inquiries, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa recalled the bureaucratic changes before that contributed to the decline of dental health services. Herbosa explained that while there are specialty centers for otorhinolaryngology in the country, dentistry had been downgraded from a bureau to a division and then to a program decades ago as part of a health sector reform agenda. He noted that this downgrade occurred because dental health was inadvertently overlooked.

However, Herbosa emphasized that efforts to strengthen dental services began during his tenure as Undersecretary, including reinstating the oral health program as part of these renewed efforts.

Herbosa further detailed ongoing efforts to revitalize dental health services, highlighting initiatives such as providing dental buses to various local government units (LGUs).

Tulfo continued to push for more robust dental services, advocating for a separate dental health center to address the concern better. In response to the emphasis on dental health as a pressing issue, Secretary Herbosa discussed ongoing and proposed improvements, including the proposed re-establishing of the DOH Dental Bureau.

Herbosa also stressed the need for dental missions to obtain permits from the DOH to ensure proper sterilization protocols are followed.

To bring dental care closer to communities, Go also highlighted efforts to establish more Super Health Centers in various communities nationwide to complement existing healthcare facilities, helping to relieve the strain on overcrowded hospitals and clinics, particularly in rural areas.

“Malaking tulong po itong mga Super Health Center. Napansin ko po sa kakaikot ko sa buong Pilipinas, napakarami pong munisipyo ang wala pang sariling health center. Ngayon po magkakaroon na sila ng Super Health Center at itu-turn over po ito sa LGU,” explained Go.

“Marami sa nabisita ko na Super Health Centers ay may dental services na din. Isa itong paraan para ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa komunidad lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan,” explained Go.

The Super Health Center is set to provide basic healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

Through the collective efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, LGUs and the DOH, sufficient funds had been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

The hearing culminated in a unified call to action from senators and health officials, emphasizing the country's critical need for comprehensive dental care.

Go's closing remarks reasserted the commitment to enhancing the healthcare system, particularly by pushing that dental services can be covered in medical assistance programs and made available to those in need.

“Kung ano pong pwede natin gawin, maisa-batas, or masuportahan po natin… Tama ‘yung sinabi ni Senator Tulfo kanina, higit 70 million Filipinos, nangangailangan po ng tulong sa dental care at ‘yung karamihan sa kanila ay wala pong pambayad sa pagpapa-dentist po dahil medyo mahal talaga sila. Pag-aralan n’yo lang po ng mabuti,” concluded Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the underprivileged.