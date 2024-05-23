Bong Go lauds Pinoy powerlifters who competed in Hong Kong

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, enthusiastically lauded the Filipino powerlifters for their outstanding performance at the 2024 Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships and the Asian University Combined Classic / Equipped Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships held in Hong Kong from 5 to 11 May, bringing pride to the nation.

“Napakalaking karangalan ang inyong hatid sa ating bansa. Tunay na ipinakita ninyo ang lakas at galing ng Pilipino. Mabuhay ang ating mga atleta!” expressed Go.

The team's impressive haul included 75 gold medals, mainly won by student-athletes from various schools nationwide, alongside 26 silver and six bronze medals.

Go was instrumental in gathering support for the powerlifters to ensure they were well-prepared and equipped for the competitions in Hong Kong. Through his initiative, the Philippine Sports Commission provided the team with additional funding support.

The senator has been a vocal advocate for advancing local sports programs to improve the global competitiveness of Filipino athletes.

"Bilang advocate ng grassroots sports sa ating bansa, patuloy ang ating suporta sa mga programang mag-aangat sa kakayahan ng ating mga manlalaro. Full support tayo sa pagsulong ng sports development!"

The senator played a key role in authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470, which led to the creation of the National Academy of Sports (NAS). Situated in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS is a state-operated institution that offers a secondary education combined with a specialized curriculum in sports.

Go also filed Senate Bill No. 2514, which he authored and primarily sponsored, referred to as the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This bill seeks to create a comprehensive framework for a national sports program integrating grassroots sports promotion with a broader national sports development agenda. It was approved on its third and final reading in the Senate on 20 May.

As the nation celebrates this victory, Go reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare and development of Filipino athletes, encouraging more young individuals to pursue sports.

“Sa bawat pawis at pagsisikap ninyo, nakikita natin ang tunay na diwa ng pagkakaisa at determinasyon. Patuloy tayong kumilos at magbigay inspirasyon sa kabataan na yakapin ang palakasan bilang parte ng kanilang buhay,” he urged.

“Patuloy rin nating i-enganyo ang kabataan to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs and keep healthy and fit. Ako naman po, bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat,” he ended.