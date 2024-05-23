Bong Go attends 2nd Rose Festival in Anilao, Iloilo

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally celebrated the 2nd Rose Festival in Anilao, Iloilo on Tuesday, 21 May, held at the Anilao Plaza, in commemoration of Sta. Rita de Cascia.

The event, spearheaded by Mayor Nathalie Ann Debuque and Vice Mayor Ma. Theresa Debuque, showcased the town's vibrant community spirit and cultural heritage. Furthermore, Congressman Ferjenel Biron also attended the festivities.

“Ang ating panauhing pandangal ay kilala sa kaniyang dedikasyon sa paglilingkod sa bayan. Kapag binuksan mo ang kanyang Facebook page at tinignan ang lahat ng ginagawa niya sa isang araw, mapapaisip ka talaga kung hindi ba napapagod ang taong ito. Pero siguro ay nasanay na siya dahil ang bisyo niya talaga ang magserbisyo sa kapwa… Sabay sabay nating salubungin ang ating kaibigan at Mr. Malasakit, Senator Kuya Bong Go!” Mayor Debuque introduced.

In his speech, Senator Go commended the local officials for their dedication and efforts in organizing the festival. "I laud Mayor Nathalie Ann Debuque, Vice Mayor Ma. Theresa Debuque, and all local officials for making this event a success," Go remarked. "Your hard work and dedication have made the Rose Festival a memorable celebration for everyone in Anilao."

“Isang malaking karangalan para sa akin ang makibahagi sa inyong selebrasyon. Tulad ng mga bulaklak ng Rose Festival na sumisimbolo sa bagong pag-asa at bagong simula, ganito rin ang hangarin ko para sa atin – isang komunidad na patuloy na lumalago at nagkakaisa,” he added.

Senator Go also praised the participants, thanking them for their contributions to the festival's success. "Salamat sa pag-aalaga at pagmamahal na ibinibigay ninyo sa inyong kultura at tradisyon. Ang mga ganitong pagdiriwang ay hindi lamang isang kasiyahan, kundi mga pagkakataon din para mas lalong magbuklod-buklod ang bawat isa. Patuloy tayong magsikap, magtulungan, at magbigayan ng inspirasyon sa isa’t isa.”

Senator Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Tourism, expressed his commitment to supporting more local festivals by highlighting the importance of such events in promoting tourism and cultural pride. "I will continue to support festivities like these, especially those that attract tourists not only from Iloilo but across the country," Go said.

As a lawmaker, Go is a crucial advocate for the growth of local enterprises. He is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. This legislation institutionalizes a strategic initiative to nurture the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country.

The OTOP program promotes national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers opportunities to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihoods of communities and contribute to the nation's overall economic progress.

Apart from the assistance, Senator Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several provincial projects.

In Iloilo City, Go supported the construction of multipurpose buildings and health stations in various barangays, road rehabilitation, and the acquisition of medical equipment.

He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barotac Viejo, the concreting or construction of roads in Badiangan, Banate, Carles, Dumangas, Lemery, Miag-ao, and Sara; completion of the barangay health stations in Leon; construction of a flood control system in Balasan; construction of a seawall in Banate; construction of the legislative building complete with facilities in San Dionisio; and improvement of the public parks in Dueñas.

The 2nd Rose Festival in Anilao stands as a testament to the town's rich cultural heritage and communal unity, further strengthened by the support of leaders like Senator Bong Go.

“Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos,” added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

He also attended the inauguration of the town’s Super Health Center. The senator then went to Bacolod City where he attended the Liga ng mga Barangay - Capiz Chapter Congress.