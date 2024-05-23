Blacklist Int'l survives do-or-die matches; advances in MPL playoffs

Three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International overcame two do-or-die matches to advance to the next stage of MPL PH Season 13 Playoffs this Wednesday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Earlier in the day, Blacklist International came close to getting eliminated in the tournament in its best-of-five series with Minana Evos but ultimately emerged victorious with a 3-2 score.

The victory had set them up for a showdown with Fnatic ONIC PH where Blacklist International played another four games, winning the series by 3-1 to advance to the next stage of the tournament

"We were not thinking about the number of games we had to play. We took it one step at a time and thought as if it was Game 1 when we lost," said Blacklist International jungler Sensui after the match.

Against all odds, Blacklist International is set to face the defending MPL PH champion Team Falcon AP Bren this Thursday.