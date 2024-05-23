80th birthday as only oscar violago can

SOCIAL SET

When it comes to excellence, Oscar Violago has it down pat. He recently celebrated a milestone birthday at 80 years young, and he had only the best bash thanks to his son AJ, and daughter Malou.

Any Vialogo party is expected to be of the highest caliber and, from the decor to the guest list, it was all top-tier.

We celebrated in their fabulous home, which had been transformed into an event space — complete with a maze, indoor stage for performances and music from the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra. Diplomats, industry bigwigs, global partners and more graced the party, including former First Lady Imelda Marcos herself!

But that smashing roster isn’t complete. No one could’ve prepared us for the main entertainment for the night, who flew in just for a private concert for the birthday celebrant.

Crooner extraordinaire, Paul Anka, graced the event! I still can’t believe it! The man behind our karaoke staples like “My Way,” “Diana,” “New York, New York” and “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” was there, singing our favorites live. You can bet that we sang along. Who doesn’t know these classic hits?

My hubby, Wopsy Zamora, and I had such a blast with everyone that we stayed ’til 2 a.m. Thank you as always for having us, Oscar and family! Unforgettable party as always. Cheers!

Imelda Marcos
Enzo, Santi, AJ Violago, Malou Violago-Tanjutco, Ryan and Manu. (Seated) Ellie, Oscar Violago and Arianna (seated).
THE columnist, Wopsy Zamora, Carol and Hans Sy.
Stanley Ng and Robina Gokongwei-Pe.
Greek Ambassador Joannis Pediotis, Moroccan Ambassador Mohammad Rida El Passi, Canadian Ambassador David Hartman, Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu, EU Ambassador Luc Veron and British Ambassador Laure Beaufils.
Yvette Fernandez and Ambassador of Singapore Constance See.
Philip and Ching Cruz.
Malaysian Ambassador Abdul Malik Melklvin Castelino, Aubrey Carlson, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson with Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma.
Thailand Ambassador Tull Traisorat.
Ricky and Beng Dee.
Mellie and Junjun Ablaza.
Paul Anka
Martin Romualdez and Maritess Pineda.
Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu and Fergus Murphy.
Renen de Guia, Borgy Manotoc and Celinda de Guia.
Joey Antonio and wife Hilda.
AustriaN Ambassador Johann and wife Roswitha Brieger.
Makati Mayor Abby Binay and Edna Camcam.
Chef Jessie and Becky Garcia.
Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Georgette Wilson.
Grace and Felix Ang.
