Why SB19 is the spectacular P-Pop king

Power and passion

The career journey of John Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin de Dios, Ken Suson and Stell Ajero was not as easy as singing do-re-mi and reciting the first three letters of the alphabet. Their beginnings, trainings, trials and, yes, bashing and hating are all chronicled and documented in major search engines and social media sites. Whatever achievements they have made collectively and individually, doors and windows opened for P-Pop in particular and original Filipino music in general, notwithstanding the criticism and ridicule from anywhere and everywhere.

Despite all the clout chasers, fame whores, trolls and what-have-you, SB19 is a trailblazer, the standard by which all other P-Pop groups are measured, and continue to work with heart, passion and the desire for excellence.

Their recent historic performances, Asian Artist Music Awards, second time at the Round Music Festival, the Abrenian Festival concert, the special concert for the Ayala Group of Companies, are testaments to how skillful and precise they have become as dancers, sharp and precise movements, the improvement of their singing and vocal prowess made more obvious when they sing in harmony or the solos of each, and physically, they have become the embodiment of, as they say in the vernacular, “mga lalaking makikisig, magaganda ang mukha at tindig. May angas at dating, kay sarap-sarap panoorin (men who are handsome, cool and so nice to look at).”

The “Pagtatag Finale” concert was nothing short of an extravaganza — definitely spectacular, spectacular, two nights to remember, with all the feels and that blue of ocean of light plus that extra special kind of energy and love that only A’TINS can give.

Future is bright

Without a doubt, the present of SB19 is bright, its future even brighter! Prior to the Manila concert, they will bring the wow and win in Japan and Dubai, giving more than 100 percent to their adoring international A’TINs in said countries. For sure, international tours and local concerts are already strategically mapped out for the group’s third album.

Brand endorsement shoots and commercial releases; new songs from the members; and artistic collaborations with seasoned,

up-and-coming and international performers will definitely happen. Performances in major international music festivals, live appearances in international musical variety shows, nominations of songs from the Simula at Wakas album in international music award-giving bodies and, yes, SB19 rocking the Grammys, US Billboard, American Music and MTV Music Awards. Dream big, indeed, dream Gento!

SB19 is living proof that dreams do come true, and that all of it become realities if you put talent, hard work, discipline, passion, prayers and push and guidance from the Divine and the muses. Fly high, P-Pop Royals. Ipatuloy ang pagwagayway sa bandila at musikang Pilipino (Continue to wave the flag and Filipino music)!