The Sweet Story of Edna’s Cakeland

It was in 1996 when couple Herminio and Edna Gonzales shared a home-baked bread from scratch that truly changed their lives for the better.
This small achievement in their kitchen paved the way for great success and gave opportunities and employment to others.
Edna’s Cakeland started with original recipe cakes and pastries. The family ancestral home in Kapt. Pepe Subivision is now their main branch in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. Years after opening their doors to the public, Edna studied at the Wilton Cake Decorating School in Chicago, Illinois, which further advanced her knowledge in creating beautiful cakes. From her passion and knowledge, she then extended to her homemade creations and won the hearts of Cabanatueños and Novo Ecijanos and nearby provinces.
She has turned her small home business into nine branches from Cabanatuan City to Pampanga, sharing her Nueva Ecija’s childhood nostalgic delicacies. The business is now managed and operated by their daughter Anna Margarita Gonzales.
Anna grew up surrounded by the sweet scents of a bakery.
“I usually played in the kitchen watching my mom create all these beautiful cakes and pastries, smelling home-baked goodness as I woke up in the morning,” Anna said.
It was a challenging first four years managing the business for the family.
“I started managing a whole store four years ago, I remember her saying that you should be very hands-on in the business, wake up early and be passionate about what you are doing. Be knowledgeable in all aspects of the business,” she revealed.
The specialties of Edna’s Cakeland are now considered favorites in Central Luzon provinces.
“Our bestsellers are our wide array of cakes, breads and pastries that are home-baked every day. I think that it’s the passion for maintaining the home-baked goodness and quality of our products that keep us successful and also the continuous innovation of creating cakes and pastries,” she said.
As the adage goes, “like mother, like daughter.” Anna’s mother instilled her passion in her while she was still in elementary school. From there, she aspired to be a successful businesswoman, and she runs now the most well-known pastry and coffee shop in North Luzon.
For passionate bakers, Anna gives this advice: “When you’re able to whisk away your doubts and focus on the idea of spreading love straight from your recipes, everything else follows. A piece of bread is more than just pastry; it’s a sweet and delicate treat. A sandwich is not just a snack; it’s an encouraging meal after a long day. And a cake is not just a holiday food; it’s a symbol of a wonderful celebration.”