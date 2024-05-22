The Sweet Story of Edna’s Cakeland

Anna grew up surrounded by the sweet scents of a bakery.

“I usually played in the kitchen watching my mom create all these beautiful cakes and pastries, smelling home-baked goodness as I woke up in the morning,” Anna said.

It was a challenging first four years managing the business for the family.

“I started managing a whole store four years ago, I remember her saying that you should be very hands-on in the business, wake up early and be passionate about what you are doing. Be knowledgeable in all aspects of the business,” she revealed.

The specialties of Edna’s Cakeland are now considered favorites in Central Luzon provinces.

“Our bestsellers are our wide array of cakes, breads and pastries that are home-baked every day. I think that it’s the passion for maintaining the home-baked goodness and quality of our products that keep us successful and also the continuous innovation of creating cakes and pastries,” she said.

As the adage goes, “like mother, like daughter.” Anna’s mother instilled her passion in her while she was still in elementary school. From there, she aspired to be a successful businesswoman, and she runs now the most well-known pastry and coffee shop in North Luzon.

For passionate bakers, Anna gives this advice: “When you’re able to whisk away your doubts and focus on the idea of spreading love straight from your recipes, everything else follows. A piece of bread is more than just pastry; it’s a sweet and delicate treat. A sandwich is not just a snack; it’s an encouraging meal after a long day. And a cake is not just a holiday food; it’s a symbol of a wonderful celebration.”