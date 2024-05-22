Tacloban shore protection nears completion

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is almost done with its construction of the shore protection where its completion is seen as a milestone in the city’s disaster risk reduction and management efforts.

The DPWH-Tacloban City District Engineering Office reported that the P50-million Shore Protection project at Old Road Sagkahan, near the Astrodome area, is now 93 percent complete.

“We are pleased with the progress of the Shore Protection project. Our goal is to provide a safer and more secure environment for the residents of Tacloban City, particularly those living in areas most vulnerable to water-related natural disasters,” OIC District Engineer Rebecca G. Yuse said.

Yuse said the project is designed to provide enhanced protection against the threats posed by heavy storms, particularly in the coastal area of Old Road Sagkahan.

Hundreds of people died along the then-heavily populated Old Road Sagkahan when typhoon “Yolanda” hit 8 November 2013. Thousands of families living along this coastal strip have been transferred to a permanent relocation site in the city’s northern district.