Straight Up Rooftop Bar offers urbanites a place to unwind

Nestled within pivotal hubs across the country are havens for urbanites seeking to unwind amid views, an enchanting ambiance, and hospitality. Straight Up rooftop bar is a must-visit spot in each city it graces, thanks to its setting, culinary and spirits offerings and stunning skyline vistas.
Whether you’re winding down after a long day at work, gathering with friends for special occasions, or setting the stage for a romantic evening for two, Straight Up promises a remarkable experience.
The rooftop setting sets the stage for an enchanting time, whether you choose to lounge indoors amidst chic furnishings or bask in the refreshing evening breeze in the outdoor “al fresco” area. The private room provides a perfect setting for those seeking exclusivity, perfect for celebrations.
The menu at Straight Up has tapas as the highlight alongside an array of main dishes, desserts and others. Complementing the fare is a selection of classic cocktails and an extensive beverage list, curated to enhance the dining experience. From monthly cocktail specials to themed food promotions like barbecue nights, happy hour and wine pairings, there’s always something new to explore and savor. Offers vary per location.
Guests will also enjoy an array of lounge music, an integral part of the bar’s unique atmosphere. The curated playlist features a harmonious fusion of classic house melodies and expertly remastered renditions of beloved tunes.
With dry-season nights, Straight Up rooftop bar is the best destination for nights-out that promise enjoyment and relaxation.
Straight Up rooftop bar can be found at various Seda Hotel locations across the Philippines, including Seda BGC (Taguig), Seda Residences Makati, Seda Vertis North (Quezon City), Seda Manila Bay (Paranaque), Seda Central Bloc Cebu (Cebu City), Seda Atria (Iloilo), and Seda Capitol Central (Bacolod).