Solons eyes urgent passage of bill seeking more Shari’ah courts in Phl

The Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday reconciled on the conflicting provisions of the measures seeking to “ensure more accessible, equitable, and speedy justice for Muslim Filipinos.”

In a bicameral conference meeting between both houses, the lawmakers discussed Senate Bill 2594 and House Bill 8257, aimed at establishing three new Shari'a Judicial District Courts and 12 new Shari'a Circuit Courts across the Philippines.

The SB 2594 amends Presidential Decree 1083, known as the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines, and Batas Pambansang Blg. 129, otherwise known as the "The Judiciary Reorganization Act of 1980".

Senator Francis Tolentino said both chambers successfully reconciled three conflicting provisions of the proposed measure.

Tolentino said his colleagues from both houses expressed optimism that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will urgently sign the bill, which was passed by the bicameral conference committee on Tuesday.

The Bicameral Conference Committee meeting was attended by House Panel Chairperson Juliet Marie de Leon Ferrer, Rep. Loreto Acharon, Rep. Gerville Luistro, and Rep. Sitie Aminah Dimaporo.

Also present were Padilla and Justice Raul Villanueva from the Office of the Court Administrator of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Senator Robinhood Padilla said the development in pushing SB 2594 serves a “major victory for all Muslims.”

“Sharia law is, thus, a major part of our lives. Half of Muslims' faith is based on following Sharia law, which covers topics such as marriage and trading. We cannot live without Sharia,” he said.

Under the proposed measure, three Shari’ah districts shall be established in addition to five existing district courts, which have territorial jurisdiction only over the Mindanao areas including in Sulu; Tawi-Tawi; Basilan, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur and Dipolog, Pagadian, and Zamboanga Cities; Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan and Marawi Cities; and Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato City.

The bill pushed for the sixth district for Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City, and provinces in Davao Region and Caraga.

Seventh district for provinces within Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Mimaropa; while the eighth district shall be built within Metro Manila, Cordillera, and Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol Region.

The bill also seeks for the establishment of permanent stations should the three new districts will be established in Davao City (sixth district); Cebu City (seventh district); and Manila City (eighth district).

So far, the existing permanent stations are in Jolo, Sulu; Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Zamboanga City; Marawi City; and Cotabato City. These Shari’ah courts are under the supervision of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

Shari'ah District Court is roughly equivalent to the Regional Trial Court in the regular and secular Philippine court system—which is primarily bound by Islamic laws for the protection of the life, property, and mind of Muslim Filipinos.