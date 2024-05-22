Smart/MVP taekwondo tilt set

Promising taekwondo jins will be tested to the max when the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the Smart/MVP National New Face of the Year Championships in Kyorugi (free sparring) on 25 to 26 May at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Just like last year when the event attracted more than 2,500 participants, PTA is once again expecting another exciting and energetic action in the two-day event designed to discover future PH team members.

It is also the association’s way of gauging the progress of these individuals who have trained long and hard and sacrificed a lot for a chance to become the new face of PH taekwondo.

Supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO, the tournament will be participated in by all affiliated chapters and branches throughout Metro Manila and all provincial affiliated chapters including the military branches of service.

Competitions on tap are Senior, Junior Cadet, Grade School and Toddler for both male and female divisions which have novice and advanced categories.

The event is also part of the association’s commitment to support the government grassroots programs.

Parents interested to enroll their children and sports enthusiasts are cordially invited to witness the event starting at 9 a.m.