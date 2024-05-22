SB19 to release documentary film ‘Pagtatag’ in August

From performing in different parts of the world for their highly successful “Pagtatag” world tour, to launching their solo music and facing internal conflicts, SB19 members have proven that they can confidently conquer every challenge ahead.

The P-Pop powerhouse surprised their audiences in their recently concluded world tour with an upcoming documentary film that showcases everything they have been through during their year-long journey.

The teaser for the upcoming documentary, unexpectedly released during their sold-out back-to-back finale concerts last 18 and 19 May, was another gift for SB19’s beloved fanbase.

“Mahirap na mahirap ‘yung journey towards big things. ‘Yung puso, ‘yung passion and everything, parang step-by-step talaga siya (The journey toward big things is very difficult. The heart, the passion and everything — it’s really a step-by-step process),” SB19’s leader Pablo said during the teaser.

The documentary also hinted at the licensing issues the P-Pop powerhouse faced in late 2023, which prompted them to pause and reschedule their activities.

“Akala ko, sabay-sabay kami, magkakasama. Hindi pala... But we’re very happy na na-overcome namin ‘yun (I thought we would all be together… It turns out we weren’t, but we’re very happy that we overcame that),” said SB19’s Stell as he reflected on the hardships they encountered as a group.

“Sobrang namo-motivate pa kami na gawin pa ‘yung mga gusto naming gawin and i-achieve ‘yung greatest heights na gusto pa naming maabot (We are extremely motivated to continue doing what we want to do and to achieve the greatest heights we aspire to reach),” Stell added.

SB19’s recently-concluded “Pagtatag” world tour reached 15 cities across Asia and North America, totaling to 18 shows since June 2023.

Besides the documentary film, SB19 also surprised fans with an unreleased song featuring Grammy-award-winning artist Apl.de.Ap, whom they performed with on the first day of their finale concert.

Apart from Apl.de.Ap, more special guests performed at the P-Pop group’s two-day sold-out concerts. This includes popular OPM band Gloc-9, music producer Terry Zhong, veteran composer Louie Ocampo, The Voice Generations alums and winners Vocalmyx and FORTEnors and Gelou of the P-pop girl group YARA.

“Thank you so much for joining us as we conclude our Pagtatag! Era. Your presence made this night truly special, A’TIN!” SB19 captioned on Instagram as they successfully wrap up their concert tour.

“Hanggang sa susunod na kabanata (Until the next chapter unfolds),” the caption concluded.

The documentary film’s release date is slated to be released in cinemas in August 2024.