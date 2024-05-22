Sara won't win in 2028 because of DDS — Gadon

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation, Secretary Larry Gadon, on Wednesday made a fearless forecast that Vice President Sara Duterte won't get re-elected or make it in any position in 2028.

Gadon said this is because of Sara's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte's die-hard supporters (DDS) and vloggers who kept hitting President Bongbong Marcos and pictured him as a drug user.

"Even if Sara runs against Leni, Sara will lost because Leni already has solid 15-million followers. Without the votes from Marcos loyalists, Ilocanos, the Warays, and Ilongos, Sara will lose," Gadon said during a press conference in Quezon City.

"They (Duterte supporters and vloggers) kept saying 'bangag' (drug-crazed) ang presidente (the president) how can she (Sara) get the votes of Marcos' loyalists and supporters and the Ilocano votes?" Gadon said.

"Eh, di mas lalong wala siyang patutunguhan kung halimbawa magsama ang pwersa ni (Speaker) Romualdez at Leni. Much more if (Speaker Martin) Romualdez and Leni join forces," he added.

Gadon also revealed that he will also push for the re-opening of the investigation on ABS-CBN, this time about the property it was occupying.

"That area belongs to PTV a government channel they occupied. That's why they can show proof of ownership. They don't have the title of the lot they are occupying for so many years," Gadon said.

He added that once the ABS-CBN property is favorably back to the government, he will propose that the vast area of land be transformed into housing for the poor.