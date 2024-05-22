LATEST

REINA DE LOS PATRIARCAS

As Queen of Patriarchs, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong bears a wooden rod. Santacruzan marks the culmination of a month-long celebration, steeped in religio-historical significance, honoring the search for the Holy Cross. The event is presented by the Provincial Government of Sorsogon under the leadership of Governor Edwin “Boboy” B. Hamor on Sunday evening, 19 May, from Sorsogon Sports Arena to Sorsogon Provincial Gymnasium. | via Kim Sancha #DailyTribune #GrandSantacruzan2024 #BeautifulSorsogon #UnaAnSorsoganon