LATEST

REINA CANDELARIA

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold carries a long lit candle symbolizing the Purification of Mary as Queen of Candles. Santacruzan marks the culmination of a month-long celebration, steeped in religio-historical significance, honoring the search for the Holy Cross. The event is presented by the Provincial Government of Sorsogon under the leadership of Governor Edwin “Boboy” B. Hamor on Sunday evening, 19 May, from Sorsogon Sports Arena to Sorsogon Provincial Gymnasium. #DailyTribune #GrandSantacruzan2024 #BeautifulSorsogon #UnaAnSorsoganon